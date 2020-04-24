Light airplane crashes near Carterton in the Wairarapa

A light aircraft has crashed in the Wairarapa early on Friday morning.

Emergency services are attending the crash near Ruakiwi Rd, Kourarau Hill, Carterton.

Police said they were first alerted to the crash about 7.30am.

Police would not confirm when asked if there were any injuries or deaths.

Property owner Gwenda Saunders said the plane crashed while dropping fertiliser on her farm. She did not want to discuss the condition of the pilot.

Wellington Free Ambulance was called to attend the scene, along with Fire and Emergency.

One ambulance was sent, arriving around 8am.

A spokesperson said the ambulance was sent "in assumption there would be at least one patient," but did not have further details.

Fire and Emergency sent three trucks from from Masterton and Carterton to the scene, but had to use a 4x4 to get to the crash site due to the remote area.

A spokesperson said the plane wasn't on fire when crews reached it.