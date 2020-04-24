Family takes out $1 million in Lotto draw

The financial strain of Covid-19 won't be having too much of an impact on a Waitomo family of five.

The family, who wish to remain anonymous, struck the jackpot after the strike must win draw on Saturday, April 18, claiming $1 million.

Buying their usual Triple Dip, mum decided to add a few extra Strike lines because she knew it had to be won.

They didn't check their numbers straight away and life continued as normal in their bubble of five. It wasn't until one of the family members was flicking through his phone on Tuesday afternoon that the penny dropped.

"When I looked at my emails, I saw I had one from MyLotto Customer Support saying I'd won a prize.

"I logged in to MyLotto and the tickets came up and numbers started circling. I saw we had four on the Strike ticket, but I wasn't too sure what it meant – before the lockdown I didn't really play Strike."

All his mother could remember was him shoving the phone into her face saying, 'Mum, what do you win for four numbers on Strike?'

"I was hyperventilating when I saw it – all four numbers circled, and as clear as day - $1,000,000 at the top of the ticket.

"I just about managed to say, oh my gosh, we've won a million dollars, we were so shocked and overwhelmed," she said.

It was a long few hours that day as the family waited until they told the rest of the household that evening.

Grandad was in the dark. "I wondered what was going on, everyone was stood in the lounge and when I walked in my grandson said, we've got something to show you.

"When he held the phone up and I saw the ticket there, I thought it was a joke.

"Let's just say some pretty colourful words left my mouth before they managed to convince me they were telling the truth – that we were the winners," he said, laughing.

Before the lockdown, the Waitomo family were playing individually but one member of the family suggested they buy the tickets together.

The family have decided to split the money equally and would also like to go on holiday once they are able to.