Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Tuakau Bridge-Port Rd at 8.20am on Friday.

One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed in Tuakau, north Waikato.

The crash involved a motorcyclist.

The person was initially in a critical condition and subsequently died, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit are at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.