Coronavirus: RSA disappointed Auckland Anzac Day flyover request was rejected in lockdown

Anzac Day morning at Auckland War Memorial was very different in 2020.

The Returned Services Association is disappointed that its idea to commemorate fallen soldiers on Anzac Day with a flyover in Auckland was refused by the Government.

The coronavirus pandemic saw services across the country - as well as its annual Poppy Day - cancelled for the first time in 104 years.

RSA asked New Zealanders to pay tribute by standing at the end of their driveways or on balconies at 6am on Saturday, while those taking part in the New Zealand teddy bear hunt were asked to make a poppy for their bears to wear in the window.

But Auckland RSA president Graham Gibson said a request was also made to have five Harvards, known as War Birds, fly over Auckland to mark the occasion.

"We do it every year but it was mainly this year because the kids have been so good locked up," Gibson said.

"We thought it would just be lovely and visual for them to see the War Birds and smoke go over."

But the idea was rejected.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Harvards fly out of the sun during the Anzac Day 2019 flyover at Auckland Domain. (FILE PHOTO)

Gibson said the decision was disappointing, given how close the country was to moving to alert level 3.

It is the second year in a row Anzac Day services have been affected by situations beyond anyone's control, and revenue was being lost as a result, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF RSA president Graham Gibson, centre, places crosses at Auckland Domain for 2019 Anzac Day event,

In 2019, the RSA was asked to cut down its number of services following the mosque shootings in Christchurch.

"We had 84 services in Auckland and the police asked us to reduce them to 27. We did it, and we sacrificed last year.

"This year with Covid-19, we get it, we understand it, but no Anzac Day, no Poppy Day, the RSA loses $2 million this year, we lost half a million last year."

All the RSA wanted, Gibson said, was for the planes to be able to go over the city so kids could see them.

"The dawn services and the memorial services have actually been driven by the young ones.

"The kids come out with their mums and dads and grandparents, they love it."

Gibson said he could understand sacrifices needed to be made in light of the coronavirus pandemic but the fallen could not be forgotten.

A spokeswoman for Defence Minister Ron Mark said he supported the decision made by Government agencies given the alert level 4 restrictions.

"He won't be commenting further on this matter."

The Civil Aviation Authority declined to comment.