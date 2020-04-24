Tensions continue at Wellington City Council as spat between councillors leads to official complaint

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul has accused fellow councillor Diane Calvert of bullying her during a recent council meeting.

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert has filed an official complaint against fellow councillor Tamatha Paul over allegations of bullying.

The code of conduct complaint to Mayor Andy Foster comes after Paul publicly accused Calvert of bullying her during a recent council meeting.

In a Facebook post, Paul said the incident, in which Calvert shot down her proposal to tweak the council's policy for supporting businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, amounted to public bullying.

"The public have seen the public bullying and lying that some councillors exhibit," the post said.

READ MORE:

* Councillor accuses colleague of bullying

* Personal ambitions 'put ahead of city'

* Opposition to hold $8m for events

* Council proposes 4.8 per cent rates hike

The feud occurred when Calvert told councillors during the meeting Paul should not be moving a business-related amendment because she had "never worked" in the business industry.

Paul shot back, saying she had worked in the business industry and with Wellington businesses.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert has laid a complaint against fellow councillor Tamatha Paul over allegations of bullying. (File photo)

Calvert told Stuff following Paul's Facebook post that she did not want to comment on Paul's accusation.

Her complaint, filed on Friday, comes after it was revealed Foster had brought in a facilitator to help sort out divisions among the councillors.

Calvert has asked Foster to look into whether Paul had breached the council's code of conduct in relation to personal judgement, respect for others, objectivity, and relationships with other members.

It's understood Calvert has received several abusive emails from some of Paul's supporters following the incident.

Councillors Fleur Fitzsimons, Rebecca Matthews, Jenny Condie, Laurie Foon and Jill Day released a joint statement in support of Paul on Friday.

"We support councillor Tamatha Paul's public comments about the behaviour of fellow councillor Diane Calvert," the statement said.

"Councillor Paul has been nothing but principled and positive around the table, and Wellington is lucky to have such a great young person representing them on the council.

"The clear purpose of councillor Paul's factual comments was to ensure that we all focus on the best interests of Wellington and we are focussed on doing this."

Councillor Iona Pannett also backed Paul and said she was making a great contribution to the council.

"I'm pleased councillor Paul is on the council and I agree that she has been very principled."