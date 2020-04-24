Royal New Zealand Navy ships return to Hauraki Gulf to conduct training

Highlights from the blessing of the Manawanui at the Devonport Naval Base in 2019 (file footage).

Navy ships and helicopters will be carrying out training in the Hauraki Gulf from next week to maintain readiness in a time of emergency.

Training will involve four Royal New Zealand Navy ships and several Seasprite helicopters which will occupy the waters from April 28 to May 22.

While ships may be visible around the New Zealand coast they will not be conducting port visits, to eliminate the possibility of regional transmission of Covid-19.

New Zealand Defence Force HMNZS Otago, pictured with a Seasprite helicopter hovering overhead, is one of four Royal New Zealand Navy ships that will be visible in the Hauraki Gulf over the next few weeks as they carry out training essential to maritime operations.

RNZN commodore Mat Williams said that under Covid-19 restrictions non-essential training had been postponed for the past four weeks, even though operational capability was able to be maintained while the ships were moored at Devonport Naval Base.

"However, as an essential service we must be ready to respond for missions such as search and rescue, border control – including patrol of our exclusive economic zone supporting other government agencies – and humanitarian aid and disaster relief," he said.

HMNZS Hawea and HMNZS Otago will be at sea for about three weeks and HMNZS Canterbury and HMNZS Manawanui will be at sea for shorter spells.

Williams said maintaining readiness, especially during times of emergency, was business as usual for the New Zealand Defence Force and planning for this activity had been in progress for some time.

“Procedures have also been developed to ensure compliance with the national Covid-19 requirements, including medical screening, physical distancing, increased hygiene measures, and more rigorous and regular on-board cleaning routines,” he said.

HMNZS Canterbury will undergo maintenance soon to ensure it is ready for the next cyclone season, having spent the past seven months at short notice to respond to natural disasters in the Pacific.

During this time it visited the Subantarctic Islands to support work by Department of Conservation and other government agencies, as well as removing workers from Raoul Island at the beginning of the Covid-19 emergency.

HMNZS Manawanui, the RNZN's new diving and hydrographic survey vessel, is continuing its introduction into service, while simultaneously being ready should it be required.