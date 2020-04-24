Dobson brothers to cycle 24-hours indoors

Jason and Matthew Dobson will be cycling for 24 hours to raise funds for a friend's family.

Two Otatara brothers will spend their Saturday night and most of Sunday on their bikes, battling saddle sores, for a cause.

Jason and Matthew Dobson are hoping to complete a 24-hour indoor cycle challenge to raise funds for a friend's father who died last week.

The funds will go towards covering funeral costs and anything extra will be donated to St John Ambulance on the deceased's behalf.

"Matthew and I both love multisports and we brainstormed how we could do our bit to help the family," Jason said.

Before they knew it, they'd agreed to spend 24 hours on their bicycles in their training room at home.

"It's an out there number, but it will be amazing if we can achieve it," Jason said.

The sportsmen usually race competitively and are quite accomplished outside of their collective bubble.

Jason placed third in the last Coast to Coast cycle tour and Matthew will head to Iron Man championships later this year.

But their upcoming 24-hour cycle is a different kind of challenge, Jason said: "It's a slightly different mentality."

Triathlons and multisport races use different muscles for different disciplines, giving athletes a chance to rest muscle groups between events.

Saturday night's challenge will be about endurance, Jason said.

The longest either brother has spent on a bike before was 18 hours.

"We're excited about it, but it's certainly a challenge," Jason said.

The pair will complete their challenge with the help of Zwift – a virtual training programme for athletes – from 7 pm on Saturday.

Jason said they were expecting the night to be the hardest, so they thought they'd get it out of the way first.

The pair have set up an Instagram account where supporters can follow their cycle.

Donations can be made on their Givealittle page, where they've already raised $1500 of their $10,000 goal, Jason said.

While the brothers acknowledged their friend's dad died of Covid-19 complications, the brothers declined to give any further details about the man or his death.