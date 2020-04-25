Car race on Auckland's southern motorway ends in crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Police are likely to lay charges after people racing each other on Auckland's southern motorway ended in a crash.

Police attended a single car crash in the northbound lane on the southern motorway about 12.20pm on Saturday, near the Orams Rd overbridge in Totara Heights.

From speaking with those at the scene, police believe the crash resulted from two drivers racing each other, a police spokesperson told Stuff.

One man has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Enquiries were ongoing, but it was likely traffic-related charges would be laid, they said.