Toxic algal blooms in Rotorua lakes could cause 'significant' health effects, authorities warn

Stay out of the water if it looks like this, Te Toi Ora Public Health says.

Toxic algal blooms have developed in three Rotorua lakes, prompting a health warning from the local medical officer of health.

Recent sampling results confirmed there was algal bloom activity in the Rotoehu, Rotoiti and Rotorua lakes.

Some of the species of algae found in the lakes produce toxins which can be harmful to people and animals, especially dogs, Toi Te Ora Public Health announced on Saturday.

Dr Phil Shoemack, medical officer of health for Toi Te Ora said people should make their own risk assessment to stay out of the water. It should avoid the water based on its colour, whether there was any suspended material in it, any scum on the surface or any associated odour.

Most of the Rotorua lakes have some history of algal blooms, and there were no recent reports of people becoming ill from contact with algae or their toxins, he said.

But the health effects can be significant, especially for children and anyone with a predisposition to skin problems, asthma and general respiratory conditions.

In 2017, local health officials warned against any activity which resulted in significant contact with lake water in Otautu Bay, at Lake Rotoehu, due to similar algal blooms.

The blooms, thought at the time to be caused by blue-green algae, could cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects - such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts was available at toiteora.govt.nz/health_warnings.