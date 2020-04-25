Lotto Powerball and Strike roll over - $7.4 million up for grabs

People can buy Lotto tickets from My Lotto website during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lotto Powerball and Strike both rolled over on Saturday night, meaning a combined prize pool of $7.4 million is up for grabs on Wednesday night.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $6 million.

The Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night. Strike Four also rolled over, and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed while New Zealand is in alert levels 3 and 4 during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Players can still buy tickets online at mylotto.co.nz.

Live draws can't continue during the lockdown, so Lotto has moved to computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball and Strike, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.