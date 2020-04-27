Coronavirus: Excuses, excuses for breaching level four - 'what do you mean, lockdown?'

Police check for rule breakers on SH6 during the last weekend of Alert Level 4.

A driver claiming 'what do you mean there's a lockdown', an overseas tourist on the move to keep their campervan battery charged, and a group trying to get the ferry because their sister had a stroke ... nine months ago; police in Blenheim have heard it all through Alert Level 4.

A possum hunter at the start of lockdown, who had been in the bush for a month, even said "what's a Corona-virus", which was actually accepted by police.

As the country moves into Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, Sergeant Mike Porter and the Marlborough Crime Prevention Team have detailed some of their work over the past four weeks in a special Covid-19 edition of their rural newsletter.

In between helping the Department of Conservation update their signs and freeing lambs from wire fences, the team has seen its fair share of people flouting the nationwide restrictions.

Porter outlined his standouts in the newsletter.

"Overseas tourist in camper van – 'I must travel every day to keep the battery charged in my van'.

"Motorcyclist found riding from Blenheim towards Lake Rotoiti – 'I'm doing this for my mental wellbeing and it's such a nice day to ride especially with no traffic on the road'.

"Over two weeks into lockdown a man sitting in his vehicle with a local radio station playing ([with repeated information about Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions) – "What do you mean there is a lock-down. When did that start?'"

STUFF Sergeant Mike Porter released a "Covid-19 edition" of his rural police newsletter for April.

Porter explained police accepted the possum hunter's "what's a Corona-virus' line after talking to him further.

"What's happening? I've got to do what? Oh well, I better go to the supermarket and stock up," the hunter told police.

"While doing a patrol of the Picton ferry terminal, a group of people stopped in the middle of the road were spoken to by our team," Porter added in the newsletter. "When the driver was asked what they were doing, he said - 'We have travelled from Christchurch and want to catch the ferry as my sister had a stroke and we are travelling because she is bored'.

"Further questioning revealed the stroke happened nine months ago. Understandably they were all formally warned and sent on their way back to Christchurch."

The newsletter said a "complicating factor" for police during lockdown was when they had to arrest offenders.

In the first weeks of the Level 4 restrictions, one person threatened police with "Covid infection", Porter said in the newsletter.

"We take the necessary precautions including the use of personal protection equipment (PPE) but when somebody must be physically dealt with, we have no option but to enter their bubble."

Police were also tasked with meeting a group of Marlborough people at the local airport who had been repatriated after being overseas when the Covid-19 lockdown commenced.

"They were all very relieved to have made it back home. After a brief interview, they all travelled to their homes for a period of personal isolation."

Porter also detailed hunting guidelines as the country moved into Alert Level 3, which although permitted, "there's a catch".

"Hunting on public land like DOC reserves and the duck hunting season will be postponed until Alert Level 2 ... Hunters can again hunt locally – as long as they have the landholder's permission and stick to the rules. This includes the requirement that hunters stay within their region and stick to their 'bubble'.

He explained hunting was only permitted on foot and overnight trips were not allowed. The use of quad bikes, off-road bikes, helicopters and other motorised vehicles were prohibited.

Porter finished his newsletter with some advice. "Pease be patient, we are getting closer to the end ... it's like a game of rugby – you don't give up until the final whistle."