Classical performers bring music to quiet Wellington street during lockdown

Two classical musicians have been providing entertainment for their neighbours while the country is in lockdown.

Inbal Megiddo and Paul Altomari​ both work for the New Zealand School of Music, Megiddo as the cello lecturer and Altomari as School Manager.

Before the coronavirus came to New Zealand, the borders closed and the country went into lockdown, Megiddo had concerts scheduled in China and Japan.

Instead, she and Altomari decided to bring the music to their quiet, Wellington street.

READ MORE:

* South Taranaki libraries offering 'click and collect' books under Covid-19 level 3

* Taranaki man uses 3D printers to make face shields for health workers

* The Good Neighbour who's putting on a small concert every night

* Andre Rieu intends to redefine classical music

She said they had always been in touch with their neighbours, but since the lockdown the street had pulled together, checking in on each other using a WhatsApp group chat and making sure vulnerable people had access to supplies.

"So we thought it would be a nice idea to share a little bit of music, we miss the interaction, and everyone else does to."

She messaged everyone on her street to tell them they would set up outside and play, giving people the option to either open their windows or keep them closed.

"It seems everybody was really enthusiastic and really appreciative.

"For us, it was a way to give back and share something we can do."

The pair have been playing a range of songs from composers like Bach and Rossini, to childrens classics like Wheels on the Bus and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

"We are trying to go for things that are nice to listen to, as well as being fun for the audience."

JAYDEN MACRAE/SUPPLIED The performances have become popular with neighbours and passers-by, who all stay a safe distance a part.

The repertoire will expand for level 3, as she will be able to access the music school briefly to pick up some more sheet music.

The concerts provided an outlet for them, she said.

"We have two little kids, one is 20-months-old and the other just turned six, so we have our hands full at home, so for us to take a little time out and play together, that's been really healing for us as well."

She hoped that for some on her street, the concerts provided them with an experience they would not otherwise have.

"Maybe some of our neighbours do not manage to get to concerts on a regular basis in regular times, so maybe we are expanding and reaching new audiences this way too."

The street is small, with 10-20 people listening from their gardens for each concert, as well as the occasional passer-by.

"Once we are in a lower alert level, then maybe we can actually advertise."