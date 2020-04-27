Spate of South Island road crashes leave seven people injured overnight

Emergency services were called to serious crashes in Dunedin, south of Nelson and Mid Canterbury overnight (File photo).

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

Several people were injured in a spate of serious crashes in the South Island late on Sunday night.

Between 10pm and midnight, emergency services were called to crashes in Green Island, Dunedin; Tapawera, south of Nelson; and Mayfield and Chertsey in Mid Canterbury.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two had moderate injuries, and two had minor injuries.

