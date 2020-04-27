Magnitude 5.6 earthquake felt near Te Anau

A map of felt reports of the earthquake near Te Anau on Monday as at 11.20am. Magnitude 5.6, Mon Apr 27 2020 10:52 AM

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck near Te Anau on Monday morning, according to GeoNet.

The moderate quake occurred 40 kilometres from the Fiordland town.

GeoNet recorded the quake at 10.52am.

Most summaries lodged with GeoNet noted the shake as weak to moderate.

It was reportedly felt across the lower South Island in places including Wreys Bush, Invercargill, Wanaka and Arrowtown.

Police said there had been no reports of damage from the quake.

Southland district councillor Ebel Kremer, who lives in Te Anau, said he heard the quake coming before it hit.

"It was a good rattle and a bit of a rumble and a bit of a rock - it was a good one that's for sure."

Hwever, he had not had any phone calls reporting any damage, he said.

Chris Wozniak, who lives in Arrowtown, described it as a "strong and sharp earthquake jolt" but said it was over quickly.

The quake is the second in the area recently. Hundreds of people reported feeling a 5.0 magnitude earthquake, 40km north-west of Te Anau at 7.50pm on April 18.