Community Covid-19 testing starts at Southern marae

A mobile testing station set up in Christchurch. Finding new cases, and rapidly tracing their contacts, will be helpful in getting the level of infection down to zero.

WellSouth has begun community testing for Covid-19 at the marae in the Southern District Health Board catchment area.

The first round of tests were conducted at the Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki Marae in Karitane on Wednesday, with more tests set to take place at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff and Murihiku Marae in Invercargill over the next week.

A Southern Disrict Health Board spokesperson said the community testing was part of the board's efforts find undetected community spread.

A total of 37 people were swabbed on Wednesday and 45 people took the opportunity have their influenza vaccination at the same time, the spokesperson said.

The board began ordering a series of random community tests two weeks ago to establish the possibility of community transmission.

Testing is requested by Public Health and carried out by WellSouth.

The first pop-up testing station was set up in a Pak 'n Save car park in Queenstown — which was considered a hotspot because of its exposure to overseas travellers.

The 343 tests of supermarket staff and shoppers were all negative.

Kavinda Herath/The-Southland-Times The Southern District Health Board Iwi governance group called a hui at Murihiku marae to discuss the closure of the Southland mortuary last year.

Medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said community testing would target high-risk communities or people who hadn't been represented in overall testing.

“It is focusing on health care and other workers, Māori and Pacific people, and those with a history of international travel such as those staying in backpackers’ hostels," she said.

A round of testing for backpacker and hostel residents was carried out in Queenstown over the weekend and the 243 tests were also negative.

Jack thanked the runaka for making the testing at maraes possible and thanked the Māori community who were coming forward to be tested.

“This helps us build confidence in understanding the prevalence of the disease in the community, which is of great importance to us all,” she said.