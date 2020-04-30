Cattle stuck in river after trailer detaches from truck

A number of cows are stuck in a river after a trailer came off a truck.

A number of cattle were trapped in a trailer in a river after it detached from a truck and plunged into the water.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 9.20am on Thursday on State Highway 2 in the Karangahake Gorge, Northern Fire Communications shift manager Dallas Ramsay said.

The road is closed between Paeroa and Waihī and due to the complex nature of the vehicle recovery it is expected to be closed until later Thursday evening, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

The trailer was partially in the river with 10 to 15 cattle and some were stuck.

The crash happened when the trailer detached from the truck and crashed into the river, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Andrew O'Reilly said.