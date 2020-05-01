Dr Jack: 'Even mild symptoms should be reported'

It is imperative that people with even the mildest of symptoms get themselves tested for Covid-19, Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack says.

The district hasn't reported a new case in almost two weeks, but Jack said finding any possible new cases would help health officials determine if it was safe to move to Alert Level Two.

While people were aware of common Covid-19 symptoms like coughing, fevers and breathing difficulties, Jack said the onset of milder symptoms like fatigue, nasal congestion, a runny nose or headaches could also be a cause for concern.

Jack said some of these symptoms may stem from pre-existing health conditions, but any change in symptoms or new symptoms could be related to Covid-19

People should get tested by their GP or at the community-based assessment centre as soon as possible, she said.

“That means we can pick it up early, so people won't be out and about infecting other people,” she said.

Jack said most of the region's 216 cases involved transmission between family members, making it easier to detect and manage symptoms.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident that community transmission was low but hunting down the last few cases of the virus would be like “looking for a needle in a haystack.”

“I don't think we have any needles in our Southern haystack,” Jack said.

But the Southern District Health Board has responded to the Ministry of Health's call for more community testing with the help of WellSouth.

So far, they've tested asymptomatic shoppers and supermarket workers in Queenstown; Māori communities at marae in Southland and Otago; backpackers and hostel residents in Queenstown; and hospital workers, testing staff, and general practice staff across the Southern district.

“These are people who may have been exposed at some point,” Jack said.

All the test results that had come back by Friday morning were negative.

Testing also started at Alliance Group's Lorneville plant on Friday and would move to Oamaru next week.

Jack noted that WellSouth and general practices had played an important role in conducting the tests.

“None of this could be done without them,” she said.

Jack said this scale of testing was taking place throughout the country to detect any lingering pockets of the virus.

The results would help inform Government's restriction policies, she said.

Jack said she'd leave border control decisions to Government, but she was confident that inter-regional travel would have few ramifications when it was allowed again; because of the work Kiwis had done to stamp out Covid-19.

International travel could also be done safely, she said, if regulations like mandatory quarantine on arrival continued.

As restrictions were eased slightly this week under Alert Level Three, Jack said it was important to still stick to ministry safety guidelines.

“Physical distancing and good hygiene should be imbedded in our lives going forward,” she said.

“We are relying on each other to follow the guidelines and stick to the rules,” Jack said.