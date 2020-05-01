Wild weather expected for most of the South Island this weekend

A large high was drifting eastwards towards the country on Friday, bringing with it an active front that was expected to move onto the South Island on Saturday afternoon. (File photo)

A spell of fine weather felt across much of the South Island this week is set to be replaced with some wild weather as a front sweeps over the south this weekend.

A MetService spokesman said a large high was drifting eastwards towards the country on Friday, bringing with it an active front that was expected to move onto the South Island on Saturday afternoon.

He said the front — a strong, moist northerly flow — was expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Fiordland, Westland, Buller and Nelson and strong north and northwesterly winds to Fiordland, parts of Southland, Otago, the Canterbury high country, Marlborough, Wellington and southern Wairarapa.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter the south and parts of the lower North Island over the weekend. (File photo)

MetService issued a heavy rain warning in anticipation of the wild weather.

READ MORE:

* Wet, warm and windy: South Island set to be battered by ex-tropical low

* New Zealand set for a hot weekend with highs in the mid-30s, ferocious northwesterlies for some

* Warm, sunny weekend for most of the North Island but rain, gales for the South Island



The ranges of Buller and Nelson are expected to receive up to 120 millimetres of rainfall between 3pm Saturday and 6am Sunday.

The ranges of Westland south of Otira on the West Coast will get the heaviest rainfall, with up to 150mm expected between 11am Saturday and 2am Sunday.

Fiordland is expected to have about 90mm of rainfall between 6am and 6pm Saturday.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly,” he said.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

MetService also issued a strong wind warning for parts of Canterbury and a strong wind watch for parts of the lower and upper South Island and lower North Island.

Northwesterly winds are expected to reach speeds of 120kmh in the Canterbury High Country between 9am Saturday and 1am Sunday.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures,” the spokesman said.

“Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

A strong wind watch has also been issued for Marlborough, Wellington and southern Wairarapa between 6pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday, where northwest winds may approach severe gale at times.

Strong winds are also possible in Fiordland, the Southern Lakes area and western Southland, with strong north to northwest winds expected there between 11pm Friday and 6pm Saturday.