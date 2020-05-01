Body of missing Wellington man Jason Cambourn found

The body of missing Wellington man Jason Cambourn has been found.

Late Friday night, Cambourn's sister Vanessa Sercombe wrote online that her brother's body had been found.

Sercombe said police had yet to formally identify his body, but the family was glad to bring him home, "as heartbreaking as it is".

Writing online, Sercombe said it was not the outcome she hoped for, but she thanked all those who supported the family.

READ MORE:

* CCTV footage plea in case of missing Wellington man Jason Cambourn

* Police search ocean around Wellington for missing man Jason Cambourn

* Family of missing Wellington man can't search due to coronavirus lockdown



"There are so many people to thank. So many kind words from all over NZ and so many people out looking for him. Wellington community you are amazing. So many good people out there. Thank you all."

Police had undertaken an extensive search for Cambourn, 49, over the last month and a half. Cambourn was last seen alive on Monday, March 23, exiting a Bunnings Warehouse in the suburb of Lyall Bay.

Police were unable to immediately confirm Cambourn's death.

Earlier, police said they were called to a sudden death in the suburb of Maupuia in Wellington on Friday afternoon, but did not say if this was linked to Cambourn.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Vanessa Sercombe wrote online on Friday that Jason's body had been found.

"I can advise we have been attending a report of a sudden death this afternoon but that's all the information we have for now," a police spokeswoman said.

Questions about whether the sudden death was related to the disappearance of Cambourn and if the death was considered suspicious were not answered.

More information would be released as it became available on Saturday morning, police said.

The man's family previously told Stuff of their desperation in not being able to properly search for him due to the lockdown.

They said his disappearance was out of character, though he had battled depression previously.