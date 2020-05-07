Feilding pitches $24m plastic processing facility to Government

An artist's sketch of the proposed resource recovery centre in Feilding.

A $24 million solution to the lower North Island's recycling crisis is being pitched to the Government for "shovel-ready" funding.

New Zealand's recycled plastic is shipped overseas to Malaysia, Thailand or the Philippines, but a proposed centre would reprocess much of it in Manawatū.

The proposal would curb pricey shipping fees and importing plastic back into the country.

The Manawatū District Council wants the centre built in Feilding, however, it must first convince the Provincial Growth Fund and Crown Infrastructure Partners Ltd.

In a statement to Stuff, a council spokesman said the council was seeking $12m from the Government.

The equipment is commercially available. The land is owned by the council and already used for recycling.

"The project will... collect all grades of plastic, including agricultural plastic, from the lower North Island.

"The plastic will then be cleaned, sorted and reprocessed into pellets or flakes. The finished product can be mixed with virgin plastic and used for normal plastic manufacture."

It is unknown how many jobs could be created.

Council community and strategy general manager Brent Limmer said the project was in a "holding pattern" due to the council focusing on its Covid-19 response.

Officials pitched the idea after China last year stopped taking New Zealand's recycling and waste.

China's restrictions had created stockpiles of waste and the best way to solve the problem was for New Zealand to deal with it.

The Feilding centre would use technology to clean, sort and melt recyclable material that would be sold to recycling factories throughout the country.

Households will be able to use their wheelie bin to recycle more types of plastics, such as yoghurt pottles, icecream containers, margarine tubs and takeaway food containers.

It would also draw recycled products from lower North Island homes.

The council has committed $3.45 million in its Long-Term Plan to constructing a new resource recovery facility.

Manawatū District processes more than 4000 tonnes of recyclable waste each year, but that would increase with another 2000 homes earmarked for Feilding over the next decade.