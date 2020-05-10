Discounted e-bikes in the pipeline for SDHB staff

E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular. Dunedin Police trailed the use of e-bikes in January.

Southern District Health Board staff may soon be zooming to work on electric bikes.

The board has voted that its procurement team should go ahead and arrange bulk discounts for staff who want to buy e-bikes.

Southern DHB executive director of finance, procurement and facilities Julie Rickman said e-bikes provided the opportunity to reduce the board's carbon footprint and enhance the health and wellbeing of staff.

It would also take pressure off public transport networks, she said.

The approach was being tested by Auckland DHB and Capital Coast DHB, Rickman said.

The board would choose a preferred provider and arrange “have-a-go” sessions for staff, so they could understand possible safety risks and how the bikes worked.

Rickman hoped to identify three preferred suppliers by the end of June.

Board chairman Dave Cull, who is the former mayor of Dunedin City Council, said the council had successfully introduced e-bikes to staff with a loan scheme.

The only downside was having to create extra parking spaces for bikes, he joked.

Board chief executive Chris Fleming said legislation prevented the board from offering a loan scheme for the bikes, which was why it had been investigating bulk discounts.

He assured the board that the executive team would monitor the situation and act swiftly if special parking arrangements were needed.