Hungry burglar involved in strange goings on at night in Westport

Police are investigating "strange" nighttime raids of food items at pensioner flats in Westport.

Sergeant Mark Rowbottom said there had been at least five incidents at the Queen St flats in the past two weeks.

The burglar seemed to be looking for food, but was causing fear among the residents.

Someone first entered one of the flats on April 23.

"The first one had a cellphone taken from a kitchen table and someone had helped themselves to the biscuit tin," Rowbottom said.

Over the following week, more residents reported food going missing from their fridges and pantries, and then half-eaten food being left on outside tables.

Alden Williams/STUFF Residents at Westport's Queen St pensioner flat complex have had food go missing from their homes over the last fortnight.

A half-empty bottle of maple syrup was found in a doorway and a surgical glove was spotted on the lawn.

"There are no forced entries. Nobody is hearing anything or getting woken. There are no obvious points of entry. We had one report of foot prints on a veranda," Rowbottom said.

"It's very strange. There will be an explanation, but we haven't got there yet.

"We are putting more resources into it to see if we can find out what's going on."