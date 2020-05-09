Waikato Lotto player wins $1m in Saturday night draw

A Waikato MyLotto player is $1 million richer after winning with Lotto First Division in Saturday night's draw.

Powerball was not struck, rolling over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike also rolled over and will be $800,000 on Wednesday.

Lotto NZ counters in dairies and convenience stores are able to re-open under coronavirus alert level 3.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Spike in MyLotto registrations, some choose to block account during lockdown

* Auckland man credits 'lucky socks' for $1 million Lotto win



All other stores including supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations will re-open their Lotto counters at alert level 2.

Customers can also purchase their tickets online or through the Lotto NZ App.

Project Prima Volta, which gives teenagers in Hawke’s Bay the opportunity to find their own voice through song and in life, sang 'Lean on Me' from their bubbles on Saturday's live draw..

Anyone from the Waikato who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

A Lotto player from Wellington won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Wednesday's draw.