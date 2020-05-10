WWII pilot celebrates 100th birthday during lockdown with a glass of bubbles

World War II veteran and Edith Cavell Village resident Dave Iggo turned 100 on Sunday, marking the occasion with a glass of bubbles and messages from his extended family.

Celebrations for a Christchurch fighter pilot’s 100th birthday included metallic helium balloons, glasses of bubbles and guests waving to the man of the hour from deck chairs across the lawn.

Dave Iggo, who attacked German targets during World War II, celebrated becoming a centenarian at Edith Cavell Lifecare and Village in Sumner, with family members joining him from a safe distance to mark the day on Sunday.

Sue Charmley said her father, who could fly a Spitfire before he could drive a car, enjoyed the day "as much as he could have, given the circumstances".

Alden Williams/Stuff WWII Spitfire pilot Dave Iggo celebrated his 100th birthday at Edith Cavell Lifecare & Village on Sunday.

Iggo's extended family — including daughters Charmley and Jill Edwards, three of his four grandchildren, and four of his five great-grandchildren — wrote messages to him and read them out from a huge shared card.

Supplied Dave Iggo was part of the 485 (NZ) Spitfire Squadron. He left Lyttleton to join the WWII efforts on his 22nd birthday.

Iggo's third message from the Queen was also read aloud. He had already been congratulated by the monarch for reaching his 60th and 70th wedding anniversaries with his late wife, Joyce.

Iggo was part of the 485 (NZ) Spitfire Squadron, which departed Lyttleton to fight in WWII on his 22nd birthday.

He arrived in England, via the Panama Canal, where he was involved in instructing pilots before going into combat himself, escorting Allied bombers on their way to attack German targets. He named his Spitfire Aranui after the area he grew up in.

"You won't find many spitfires with Māori names," Charmley said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Relatives read out special messages written for Dave Iggo at his 100th birthday celebration on Sunday.

Iggo would have been part of the squadron’s involvement in the Normandy D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, but he was on leave for his wedding four days later.

Charmley said her father met her mother, Joyce, during the war. She was a secretary in the British Army’s auxiliary territorial service in London. The pair were married for 72 years, until Joyce died in 2016.

The pair had the "most wonderful" marriage, and enjoyed more than three decades of good health in retirement together.

Iggo returned to New Zealand after the war to become a primary school teacher, working at Aranui Primary School, South New Brighton School, and North New Brighton School. He retired in the mid-1980s.

IGGO FAMILY/SUPPLIED Dave and Joyce Iggo celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary by walking the Bridle Path track together.

The coupled marked their 50th wedding anniversary at the same British hotel they visited on their honeymoon, travelled extensively through Europe for years, then celebrated their 60th anniversary by walking the Bridle Path track in Christchurch.

Charmley said her father — a "quiet, reserved man" — did not want to make a song and dance of his 100th birthday, but the original plan had been to hold a party at the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club. The event had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

IGGO FAMILY/SUPPLIED Dave Iggo enjoys family time at the beach with great-granddaughter Amy.

"It was pretty disappointing because we had a pretty large gathering planned, but it was still great to see him — the family hadn't seen him since the start of lockdown so that was really great."

A second event, celebrating three members of the Canterbury Brevet Club which also turns 100 this year, had also been cancelled, Charmley said. Iggo joined the club the year it launched, in 1952, and has been a member since.