Landlord's discovers worst abuse by tenant in 20 years

A Central Otago landlord's rental property has been left in a state of filth and disrepair after lockdown.

Landlord Bob Tovey discovered the state of his Cromwell property on Tuesday after finally getting the mother-of-three evicted for failing to pay rent for more than four months.

The stench hit him first, then he found rotten food, dirty clothes, children's toys, rubbish, cigarette butts strewn throughout the property — inside and out.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Landlord Bob Tovey discovered the state of his Cromwell residential property on Tuesday after his tenant was evicted for failing to pay rent.

"This is disgusting, and she has got three young children. How can you bring children up in this? This is the worst house I have come across in my 20 years of renting for abuse from a tenant."

The woman had been living in the home since last year, and was initially house-proud, he said.

"She stopped paying me rent in January. I've been trying to get her out of the house since, going through all the correct process with the Tenancy Tribunal. Then we had lockdown so she had to stay in the house."

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff A mother-of-three who was renting a Cromwell home left it in a state of filth after being evicted this week.

When the country went into Covid-19 lockdown, Tovey told the woman he had gone to the Tenancy Tribuna, but he would cancel the eviction process if she sorted her situation with Work and Income.

"I gave her the phone numbers and sent her everything to try to help her sort it out. She did nothing ... She stayed in the house and turned into what I can only describe as a pig [sty] really."

Tovey said he had tried to help all his tenants during the Covid-19 pandemic, by reducing rent and giving them food parcels.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff A pile of rubbish at the end of the driveway greeted landlord Bob Tovey on Tuesday.

"Everyone on the planet is having a tough time ... we are all supposed to be helping each other. If she was paying rent, I would have decreased it but you can't decrease rent down from nothing."

He was awarded the house and the $1500 bond on Tuesday, he said.

"She has walked off ... It is bizarre [that] someone on the bones of their a... has left a lot of her children's toys, all the food in the cupboard and fridge ... I just can't comprehend it."

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff The tenant damaged her rental property, and left rotting food on the bench and rubbish strewn through the house.

He expected the cost of getting the house back to a liveable condition would be between $10,000 and $15,000. He had also laid a complaint with police for damage to the house.

"The thing I feel worst about this whole situation is the children involved in this property ... I just feel so, so sorry for them."

The Ministry of Justice Group Manager National Service Delivery Brett Dooley said since the beginning of Alert Level 3 there had been six evictions carried out. There were two evictions carried out in Alert Level 4.