Riverton farmers win regional environmental prize

Supplied Geordie and Frances Eade, from Granity Downs, have been recognised as the regional winners of the 2020 Southland’s Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The competition, which is run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, celebrates sustainable farming and growing practices.

The Eades were commended for striking a balance between productivity and environmental stewardship on their farm, Granity Downs.

In a collective statement, the judges said the development of the farm was guided by “big picture thinking” that balanced business risk with sustainability.

“The natural beauty of Granity Downs is being carefully nurtured, including the protection of large blocks of native vegetation,” the statement said.

The Eades were applauded for demonstrating environmental leadership in their community by learning and showcasing good practices.

The strong focus on stock and plant health on their high-output farm are supported by a Farm Focus Plan and Farm Environment Plan.

Between eight and 10 soil tests are carried out every year, guiding careful fertiliser management.

The farm also took home the Beef and Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award, the Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award and the Environment Southland Water Quality and Biodiversity Award.

The Eades are in the running for the national Gordon Stephenson Trophy, which will be announced later in the year.

Other winners on Wednesday included Chris and Desiree Giles from Waimumu Downs, Robert and Cate Willis from Bobcat Dairy, and Andrew and Vanessa Wilkinson from Calsi Farms.

Supplied Desiree and Chris Giles were recognised for their commitment to biodiversity at the Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The Giles' won the Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award, the DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award, and the Norwood Agri-Business Management Award for their commitment to biodiversity and their community.

Supplied Cate and Robert Willis from Bobcat Dairy have worked on reducing their farm's environmental footprint, winning them recognition at the 2020 Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Bobcat Dairy won the Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award, the WaterForce Wise with Water Award, and the regional The Plant Store, planting and design Award for the Willis' focus on reducing the farm’s long-term environmental footprint.

Supplied Andrew and Vanessa Wilkinson have successfully balanced environmental achievements with profitability at Calsi Farms, earning them awards at the 2020 Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The Wilkinsons won the Massey University Innovation Award and the Synlait Climate Stewardship Award for successfully balancing environmental achievements with profitability.

The awards were announced during a video livestream on the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust YouTube channel on Wednesday night.