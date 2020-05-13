Hamilton resident scoops $10.3 million Lotto prize

Wednesday's Lotto winner, who took home $10.3 milion, was from Waikato.

A Hamilton resident has taken home a huge $10.3 million Lotto jackpot.

The person, who won both the Powerball and First Division prizes on Wednesday, bought their ticket online.

Meanwhile, two other online players – from Auckland and Wellington – scooped up $333,333 after winning first division.

Nobody won Wednesday's Lotto Strike prize, which means $1 million will be up for grabs on Saturday, when a must-be-won draw will be held. If no-one wins first division, the money will be split between the winners of the next highest division.

READ MORE:

* Two Aucklanders split $1 million after winning First Division

* Lucky Aucklander pockets $5.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

* Lucky Aucklander pockets $16 million in Lotto Powerball draw



Wednesday's big win came after a Manawatū couple scored $13.2 million through Lotto Powerball in April.

The couple plans to use the prize money to help family and friends, and those who have been impacted by the lockdown.