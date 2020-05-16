Motorcyclist injured after Canterbury crash
One person has moderate injuries after crashing their motorcycle near Little River, Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Christchurch Akaroa Rd (SH75), at Lake Forsyth, about 11.10am on Saturday.
One person was initially reported to be in a serious condition and there appeared to be only one vehicle involved, a police spokeswoman said.
A St.John spokeswoman later confirmed the person had moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.
READ MORE:
* Police investigate unexplained death at Banks Peninsula property
* Person seriously injured after crash in Newtown, Wellington
* One in custody after police incident that closed state highway in rural Canterbury
No-one was trapped as a result of the crash and emergency services were still on scene as of 12.10pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said.
There did not appear to be any blockages to the road, the spokesman said.
Stuff