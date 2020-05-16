Motorcyclist injured after Canterbury crash

Emergency services responded to a motorcycle crash near Little River about 11.10am on Saturday. (file photo)

One person has moderate injuries after crashing their motorcycle near Little River, Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Christchurch Akaroa Rd (SH75), at Lake Forsyth, about 11.10am on Saturday.

One person was initially reported to be in a serious condition and there appeared to be only one vehicle involved, a police spokeswoman said.

A St.John spokeswoman later confirmed the person had moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.

No-one was trapped as a result of the crash and emergency services were still on scene as of 12.10pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said.

There did not appear to be any blockages to the road, the spokesman said.