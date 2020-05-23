Driver at fatal crash scene: 'They all weren't wearing seat belts'

Police were called to the crash about 10.15pm (File photo).

A healthcare worker at the scene of a double fatal crash, near Palmerston North, believes those who were killed were not wearing seatbelts.

Jennifer Nisbet was one of the first motorists to reach the two-car crash on Napier Rd at about 10.15pm on Friday night.

Two people died and another was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. They remain in a serious condition.

Nisbet was on her way to work as a healthcare assistant at Palmerston North Hospital when a bystander flagged her down.

"A couple of oncoming cars flicked their lights at me and I thought there must be a policeman," she said.

"Then I noticed there was an accident, so I slowed down."

Nisbet approached one of the mangled wrecks. A trail of debris spread across the road.

"There were three guys in the vehicle. The two passengers were moving, but the driver was unresponsive," she said.

"I checked his wrist for a pulse but couldn't feel it. Then I checked his neck and temple for a pulse, but nothing."

As she glanced throughout the vehicle, "I noticed that they all weren't wearing seatbelts."

Another witness was on the phone to emergency services so Nisbet stayed with the victims until paramedics arrived.

She advised them to attend the driver first.

"I didn't take notice of the vehicle's size or make, it was pretty smashed up."

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue, police said.