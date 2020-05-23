Marlborough search team called to lost tramper while preparing to join search for missing pair

The fathers of two missing trampers are hopeful their children's outdoor experience means they will be found alive.

A Marlborough rescue team was called to a search of its own while preparing to join the search for two missing trampers in Golden Bay.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a lost tramper on Mount Stokes, the highest peak in the Marlborough Sounds, about 8pm on Friday.

Marlborough Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) were already at the Blenheim Police Station, preparing to join the search for Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, who failed to return from a tramp in Kahurangi National Park, when they received the call.

Marlborough LandSAR chairman Peter Hamill said the lost tramper had used his mobile phone to contact police, so they were able to track his GPS location.

SUPPLIED Marlborough LandSAR volunteers Andrew Wheeler, left, with lost tramper, centre, and Mark Lucas, right.

The lost tramper, who is a Malaysian national, had got off the track and was struggling to find his way out. He then stayed put to await rescue, Hamill said.

They called in different volunteers to those who were preparing for Golden Bay, and set out on the two-hour drive along the winding, narrow Kenepuru Rd.

"We always have to have a team based here, we can't send all of our guys over there, just in case a search happens," Hamill said.

"Low and behold, it did happen," Hamill said.

SUPPLIED The Marlborough LandSAR team walked up Mount Stokes for two hours before they found the lost tramper about midnight. (File photo)

The rescue team reached the Mt Stokes carpark about 10pm, and set about walking up the mountain.

They found the man about midnight. He was cold and said it had been a "long six hours", Hamill said.

"He wasn't very far off the track.

"He did exactly the right thing. Call early, don't stagger around and get more lost."

The man had been in New Zealand for about nine months. It was his third day in the South Island, Hamill said.

They reached the bottom of the mountain about 1.30am and the volunteer team made it home about 4am.

The search team included three people on the ground, and two in the office, Hamill said.

Eight other LandSAR volunteers from Marlborough went to Golden Bay on Saturday morning to join the search for Reynolds and O'Connor.