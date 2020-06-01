From 'one queen to another' - Georgina Beyer recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

The world's first transgender person to be elected mayor and a Member of Parliament, Georgina Beyer, is being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in Monday's Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the LGBTIQA+ rights.

Georgina Beyer has worn a lot of labels in her life.

Actress. Activist. Politician. Performer. Sex worker. Drag queen. Wahine. Orator. Kidney transplant recipient.

She can even add 'Paul Henry defeater' to her credentials.

Stuff Georgina Beyer being congratulated by Steve Chadwick after the world's first transgender MP delivered her maiden speech at parliament.

The political vanquishing of Henry elevated Beyer to a more than 3000-vote victory in the Wairarapa mayoral race, a famous defeat in a so-called safe National seat that still grates the television personality to this day.

"I'm sorry for Paul, but to have his butt kicked by a tranny was a little bit of a rat for him to swallow I suppose," Beyer quipped.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The world's first transgender person to be elected mayor and a Member of Parliament, Georgina Beyer, is being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in Monday's Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the LGBTQIA+ rights.

More than a decade on, the world's first transgender mayor and MP can add Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit recipient to her extensive list of labels - labels she's worn with pride.

Georgina Beyer's demonstrable contribution to the rainbow community has been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.

Stuff Labour MP Judith Tizard with Georgina Beyer at Auckland's Big Gay Out in 2006.

And whether Queen Elizabeth II intended to or not, highlighting Beyer in this way has created a curious, yet delightful synergy.

"Thank you for giving me this royal ascent to this honour. One queen to another," Beyer laughed.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth shakes the hand of Wairarapa MP Georgina Beyer as she arrives at Wellington Airport for a five-day tour of New Zealand in February 2002.

"Well, she was the first real queen I have ever met," the former drag performer joked.

Beyer entered politics in the early 1990s and was elected to the Carterton District Council in a by-election in 1993.

She was elected Carterton Mayor in 1995 - a post she held for five years.

In 1999, Beyer then transitioned from local government to the Beehive, becoming MP for Wairarapa for two terms, before continuing as a Labour list MP from 2005 to 2007.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former MPs Marilyn Waring, left, Catherine Rich, Georgina Beyer and Tim Barnett during the last reading of the Marriage Equality Bill at Parliament.

During her political tenure, Beyer championed LGBTIQA+ causes, including the Civil Union Act 2004, as well as supporting the Prostitution Reform Act the previous year.

Her strength of conviction often saw her face off with some formidable political and moral adversaries.

Staunchly clutching a rainbow flag, Beyer chose to confront Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and his "henchman" when the infamous Enough's Enough protest reached Parliament's forecourt in 2004.

"I was being verbally abused and I just lost it, and I marched across the forecourt of Parliament like some screaming banshee.

Stuff Georgina Beyer and partner Michael Hoggard dancing the Foxtrot on Dancing with the Stars in 2005.

"Luckily, the following day, Paul Holmes got me on doing a head-to-head with Brian Tamaki, so in a much different situation, and I'm cool, calm and collected, and boy am I on point," she beams, calling it one of the best TV interviews she's ever given.

Beyer has also flexed her oratory skills during presentations at both the Oxford and Cambridge Unions.

She looks back at her time as Wairarapa mayor with unequivocal affection, crediting the region with giving her a life in politics, warts and all.

"I'm proud that [the Queen's Birthday honour] is another feather in the cap for the rainbow community and the transgender community, but it wouldn't have happened without the people of Wairarapa.

"Rural, conservative people who overlooked my colourful past, looked at the substance of me and gave me a shot," Beyer said.

"We made history together."