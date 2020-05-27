Trampers Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds found alive after 18 days missing

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor have been found alive and well after spending 18 days missing in the Kahurangi National Park.

The family of one of the two missing trampers in the Kahurangi National Park say they are "absolutely over the moon" they have been found alive after 18 days.

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23-years-old, had not been seen after entering the Anatori Valley to go tramping on May 9.

There were "smiles and relief" when the trampers were found in "very rugged bush", police said.

They were found around 12:49pm on Wednesday after a search helicopter spotted smoke and saw two people waving at them, said Tasman police search and rescue officer Sergeant Malcolm York.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor at Nelson Airport.

The pair were picked up by an Air Force NH90 helicopter, and had "excellent equipment" that kept them alive.

When they were rescued they were chatty - more than expected given length of time and lack of food, York said.

St John said the two were taken to Nelson Hospital with minor injuries; Reynolds suffered a strained ankle and O'Connor a strained back from a fall. They walked into the emergency department with blankets over their heads.

A friend greeted Reynolds with a big hug outside the hospital's doors and a paramedic carried two big red tramping packs into the hospital.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor were missing for 18 days in the Kahurangi National Park.

O'Connor's father, Mark O'Connor, told Stuff the family were "absolutely over the moon".

O'Connor and his wife, Simone, were at the search headquarters when they found out someone had been found.

"Then they confirmed it was Jess and Dion and then they told us out there so it was just fantastic."

"The search team and the police have done such a fantastic job, fabulous."

The couple spoke to their daughter on the phone from her hospital bed in Nelson.

"It's Jess," were the first words from her, which was greeted with tears from her parents.

"She was pretty overwhelmed, so I'm picking pretty pleased to be found."

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor arrive at Nelson Airport via a NZDF helicopter.

When asked if they ever lost hope, Mark O'Connor said it was "getting pretty difficult for a while".

Whereas Simone O'Connor said she "never lost hope".

"I know she's a very strong woman, very determined."

Simone O'Connor said the family was "over the moon ... No more sleepless nights."

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dion Reynolds with St John after he was found alive with his tramping partner Jessica O'Connor.

Reynolds’ sister, Stephanie-Lee Ludlow, told Stuff she had a short conversation with with him on Wednesday. She was unsure how they survived, but said they were “both happy to be out”.

“I'm so thankful to everyone who have helped to rescue Dion and his Jessica.

“As soon I found out he was missing I cried... I'd only just started reconnecting with him in the last six months... And I just wanted him and Jessica to be safe and well.”

Reynold’s former boss at Roots Bar in Takaka said it was “incredible” the pair had been found.

“We are buzzing. We just had a shot of rum [at the bar] to celebrate and we had goosebumps. It’s such a buzz … this morning when I woke up I had a horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach, because it’s just been a long time. Just never lose hope."

She said it just showed how LandSAR search teams were “worth every penny”.

“It must be so rewarding for them, such a buzz, when a search ends this way. They have done such an amazing job.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dion Reynolds gets a warm hug after being found alive.

Reynold’s roommate in Takaka, Simona Barnova, said she had just found out the news.

“It’s just awesome. It was tough [the last few weeks] because we have been trying to find out where they are and thinking of them everyday, and it was not pleasant,” she said.

“I can’t wait for the stories they’re going to tell us. We are actually all together [Reynold’s friends] and can’t wait to see him. We are calling as many friends as we can and sending messages with the news.

“I hope they are OK and going to recover soon.”

Supplied Dion Reynolds, left, and Jessica O'Connor, entered Kahurangi National Park on May 9.

Heather Turner Behringer, whose daughter was close friends with both O'Connor and Reynolds, and had been helping organise food donations for LandSAR search teams, said she was “too overcome with joy" to speak.

“It’s a miracle,” she said.“I don’t even know details after talking to [Jess’] mum. Amazing kids. Amazing efforts.”

Turner Behringer said she knew the Anatori coast well.

“Truly, a hell of a place with extreme beauty. To survive it is miraculous.”

LandSAR Golden Bay president Steve Cottle said search teams were “ecstatic”.

“To see the look on mum and dad’s face when we got to tell them it was them, found alive, what an amazing thing. Such a great result - it’s been a whole top of a south effort, and so great.”

Police had earlier recovered a jersey, and on Tuesday sought identification of the item of clothing from Reynold's former workmates at the Roots Bar. No one could identify it as belonging to Reynolds.

SUPPLIED A map showing the complex river and stream systems of the Anatori River, Kokopu Creek, Webb, Independent and Frazer streams in Golden Bay where police searched for Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds.

The search resumed at first light on Wednesday morning, after bad weather and dangerous conditions hampered the search on Monday and Tuesday.

Tasman Police Search and Rescue officer Sergeant Malcolm York said six teams had flown into the search area by the NZ Defence Force (NZDF).

York said five specialist tracking experts had been brought in from around New Zealand, as well as three search dog teams, to bolster the operation.

More than 30 police staff and volunteers worked on the search operation from a number of different locations.

NZDF The NZ Defence Force NH90 has been winching search teams into the Kahurangi National Park in the search for the missing trampers.

Heather Simpson, who had been camping with friends of O'Connor and Reynolds at the Anatori camp, was one of the last people to see the pair.

She said O'Connor and Reynolds stopped at their campsite before heading up the river.

"I asked where they were going and how long for, and they said they were heading up river and had 4-6 days [worth] of food, which they planned to ration and stretch by fasting as long as possible, to spend longer," she said.

The pair were in "good spirits" and seemed excited to go adventuring together, she said.

"Both [were] young, fit and experienced with good gear and intelligence and skills."

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff The Anatori River and catchment is the area of interest where search and rescue teams have been searching for the missing trampers over the last few days.

The pair had both been living and working in the Tasman District before their disappearance, O'Connor as a kayak guide and Reynolds as a chef.

A Givealittle page set up by O'Connor's brother to fundraise money and show support for LandSAR's "incredible volunteers", had raised $26,685 by Wednesday morning.

LandSAR Golden Bay president, Steve Cottle, posted on the Golden Bay Community Board on Tuesday, extending a "huge thank you for all your overwhelming support".

"We are extremely grateful to Roots Bar Takaka and Meals For Motueka for donating hot food to feed the search teams," he said.