Hamilton city likely to help Auckland's water woes

Hamilton City Council may give unused water to Auckland to help with the city's water crisis

Hamilton City Council looks keen to lend Auckland a hand with its looming water crisis, but another council leader says it's only a "band-aid".

Watercare has asked Hamilton City Council for some of the city's unused water allocation on a short-term basis.

The request was discussed with Hamilton councillors for the first time on Tuesday in a public excluded session.

Council has not made a decision and won't formally until late June, Mayor Paula Southgate said in a statement.

David White/Stuff The Lower Nihotupu Dam in Parau. Auckland's worst drought has seen dam levels fall to record lows.

Council staff were asked to discuss how Hamilton could help Auckland's water supply with Waikato-Tainui, Watercare and Waikato Regional Council.

Low rainfall has left Watercare's storage lakes at Hunua and Waitakere desperately low and forecasts mean the outlook for the coming Summer is dire.

Southgate said it was in New Zealand's interest for Hamilton to help the country's biggest city.

“Councillors recognise that a healthy and vibrant Auckland economy is critical to New Zealand and that without water, the Auckland economy cannot function.

"So of course Hamilton wants to help, particularly in a post-Covid environment."

But the arrangement should not pose risk to Hamilton's water users or the city's water availability, she said.

The council would consult with Waikato-Tainui before making a final decision.

“We are urging Watercare to continue looking for sustainable, long-term solutions to this crisis.”

But Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington told Stuff Hamilton's offer was only a "band-aid".

Sarah Brook/Stuff Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington said Hamilton giving Watercare more water from the Waikato River was only a short-term solution.

"It's not a long-term solution to Watercare's problems."

Rimmington recently said he thought a "lack of leadership" was driving Auckland's water woes, after Watercare submitted another, third application to the council to take water from the river.

Rimmington asked how Watercare could process more water when they didn't have the infrastructure to treat the further 25 million litres a day (25 MLD) they want.

"They have to have a jolly good look at themselves - they don't have the engineering in place with this drought coming, and it's got them caught short."

But Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram​ disagreed.

"We do have the infrastructure in place."

Todd Niall/Stuff CEO of Watercare Raveen Jaduram said the organisation has the right processes in place but needs more water.

Right now, Watercare could take an extra 15 MLD (165 MLD in full) and by August would be able to process the 25 MLD, Jaduram said.

Ultimately, Watercare could not build extra infrastructure if it did not have consents, he said.

"It's true that Auckland is growing, we need a higher level of security because of climate change pressures."

In the long term, Watercare had applied to Waikato Regional Council to take a further 200 MLD from the Waikato River, and would need to build a new treatment plant in Tūākau.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomed Hamilton's move.

“We do appreciate the collaborative approach at a time Auckland is facing the worst drought we have ever seen."

“I spoke to Mayor Southgate last week and she has been very understanding of the water issues faced by Auckland,” Goff said.