Helicopter not up to scratch before fatal crash

Reefton pilot Noel Wilson, known as Grumbles, was a "West Coaster through and through".

The helicopter involved in a fatal crash on a wooded West Coast hillside was not airworthy, a report has found.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has published its final report about the crash of a Robinson R22 helicopter that killed Reefton pilot Noel Edward Wilson on March 27, 2017.

Chief investigator of accidents Aaron Holman said the commission was unable to conclusively determine what happened in the final seconds before the crash. However, it happened after a series of risk factors lined up, including airworthiness, engine power and flight path.

Wilson, 52, was "an experienced pilot" and was using the helicopter for a hunting operation.

But TAIC found Wilson was not licensed to fly commercially, the helicopter hour meter had been disconnected and its log book did not tally up with the signs of wear and tear on the machine.

Supplied The wreckage of the helicopter after the crash that killed Noel Edward Wilson in Reefton in 2017.

The crash happened while the helicopter was carrying a low slung load of animal carcasses. Wilson was bringing them back to his property and had left the hunter in the bush.

Wilson was the only person on board when the crash happened. He was fatally injured and the helicopter was destroyed.

"The helicopter wasn't airworthy, and it was unlikely the engine was producing its maximum specified power," Holman said.

"When the commission's investigators examined the wreckage, they found discrepancies between the helicopter’s logbook recorded operational time and the life of major components.

"The helicopter's hour meter had been disconnected, the main rotor blades were time-expired, and the engine showed signs of wear inconsistent with the hours recorded in its logbook."

The commission noted the pilot was conducting a commercial flight, which was beyond the privileges of his private pilot licence.

"Everyone involved in private air transport and recreational flying should understand the risk to the public if an aircraft operator chooses to disregard civil aviation rules for licence category and airworthiness," Holman said.

The commission did not make any recommendations.

Wilson's sister, Carol Wilson, said the family did not wish to comment on the report.

At the time of the crash, she said her brother's death had sent ripples through the small community of Reefton.

"[He was] a West Coaster through and through," she said.

"He grew up with a love of flying and outdoor life and followed his childhood dream of being a pilot. He flew everything from microlights, gyrocopters and fixed wing to helicopters.

"He expanded this passion by teaching others how to fly. Noel was an experienced pilot and took every opportunity to be in the sky."