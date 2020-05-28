Helicopter pilot first to see the smoke in the search for missing Kahurangi trampers

Dion Reynolds reunited with his mum Kathleen Ludlow after he was rescued from the Kahurangi National Park 19 days after he entered the bush with tramping partner Jessica O'Connor.

It could have been valley fog, but as the helicopter got closer everyone on board could smell the smoke.

Helicharter Nelson owner Matt Gibb was flying in the remote Anatori area in Golden Bay on Wednesday with three observers onboard, doing a grid search looking for points of interest.

He had spent several days doing river searches in the area as part of the search and rescue operation for Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor for the police.

"They would tell us which valleys and what they wanted us to look at from the air."

Gibb said the terrain was "really rugged" and tough for the ground crews to get around. It was not mountainous, but there were no tracks, the rivers quickly turned into gorges as the moved inland.

"Flying over you can't even see the creeks because of the overhanging bush."

Gibb was flying "low and slow", with the observers keeping their eyes peeled for "any sign of life" on the valley floor.

It was their third run of the day and Gibb said they had been sent to canvas the Independent Stream, which turned into the Frazer Stream, when he saw what he thought was a plume of smoke, a couple of hundred metres ahead.

"I was just looking out the front because my job is flying the helicopter safely, so I can't help the observers as much as I would like to."

RNZ The discovery of two missing trampers alive and well after 18 days lost in bush north-west of Nelson is being described as miraculous.

Everyone looked up and agreed it could be smoke, or a bit of valley fog, but it was worth checking out.

"On the way over I thought we will be able to smell it, we'll soon be able to rule it out we will just hover there and if it isn't we will disregard it.

"We could all immediately smell smoke."

Gibb said they couldn't see the forest floor, apart from a "really small clearing" and they hovered over it for a bit.

"The girl, Jess, she sort of scrambled up this bank to get our attention."

Gibb wasn't sure, but he thought the pair might have heard the helicopter coming and lit a fire.

"I'm not sure but the smoke worked, that's for sure. We never would have found them without the smoke."

Shortly after, she was joined by Reynolds and the two were jumping around, hugging each other.

Gibb said they hovered in the spot, marked the point on GPS and waved at the pair knew they had seen them.

"We couldn't communicate with them except for waving."

SUPPLIED A map showing the Anatori River, Kokopu Creek, Webb, Independent and Frazer streams in Golden Bay where police searched for missing trampers Jess O'Connor and Dion Reynolds.

Without a winch, they weren't able to rescue them so Gibb flew back to the search base to let the Air Force know the pair had been located and to give them the way point.

He refuelled the chopper, wanting to head back to the site to reassure them help was on the way.

They guided the Air Force NH90 helicopter into the headwaters of the Frazer Stream and the smoke they had seen earlier had since disappeared.