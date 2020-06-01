Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr sets sail to educate new generation of waka voyagers

Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr says the controversial Tuia 250 programme in 2019 started a bigger conversation among Kiwis, about who we are and where we are from.

With all the drama of the Covid-19 lockdown, master waka voyager Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr forgot he was about to receive one of New Zealand's highest honours.

"Since the lowdown, we've just been in this small bubble of our family and some of our crew members.

"To be honest, it wasn't until you got in contact that I remembered, so I've only just told my wife, and she can't believe it."

The Waikato man was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Māori and heritage commemoration, in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Stuff Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr says the Covid-19 lockdown provided people with some time to consider what's important for our land, oceans and rivers.

Barclay-Kerr lives in Kawhia and has been heavily involved in the revival of traditional waka voyaging with more than 35 years sailing the Pacific Ocean as a master voyager.

He is kaitiaki of the ocean-going waka Haunui, a replica waka hourua, or double-hull vessel, built in 2009 as one of many which sailed as part of the Te Mana o Te Moana project, to raise awareness of climate change and its effects on oceans.

In 2019, he put his hand up to be co-chair of the national co-ordinating committee for the controversial Tuia 250 – Encounters programme.

It commemorated the first contact between Māori and Pākehā during the arrival of HMS Endeavour in 1769 and celebrated more than 1000 years of Pacific voyaging, migration and settlement of Aotearoa.

SUPPLIED Haunui was one of two waka hourua which formed part of the Tuia 250 flotilla in 2019.

"It was controversial but after talking to a lot of people I realised we needed to be able to tell our story of exploration of the first tīpuna of Aotearoa.

"We wanted to show how people were able to navigate long distances across the ocean and find their way home again."

A mixture of waka hourua and tall ships sailed around New Zealand from September to December and Barclay-Kerr agreed the voyage raised a bigger conversation among Kiwis.

"People started to think, who are my ancestors beyond my grandparents?

"A lot of the young people who sailed with us, through the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, it really set them on a pathway to understand who they were and where they were from."

It's this experience which has provided the inspiration for a few new projects coming up.

"We want to work with costal communities, especially in remote areas, looking at ways of sustainable care.

"We want to involve young people from schools, ask them to research what their coastal community looked like during the time of their grandparents and what it looked like now.

"If there is a difference, what can we do to restore that environment?"

Barclay-Kerr said the lockdown isolation "rebooted" the thinking process many people used in regard to the environment.

"In that sense, I think re-establishing sustainable ways of living is one of the things people are keen to look at over the next few years."

Barclay-Kerr co-authored the book Wayfinding Leadership: Ground-breaking Wisdom for Developing Leaders and was a director of A Waka Odyssey, the major voyaging event that opened the New Zealand Festival in 2018.

He lectured at Waikato University for almost 20 years and has more recently specialised in education and leadership programmes that use waka as a platform for learning and development.

During the lockdown, Barclay-Kerr had been working with the New Zealand Maritime Museum to further the waka education programmes into Waikato schools during the third term.

"We've found kids really get into this kind of learning, it becomes second nature.

"We want to motivate kids to think more about how we take care of our land, our rivers and our oceans."

Barclay-Kerr said being named on the Queen's Birthday Honour list for 2020 will be a great way for his whanau and friends to mark the end of the lockdown.

"It is good news but receiving awards has never been a motivating factor in my work. I've just done bits and pieces over the years and it's ended up with this.

"I would really like to thank my kaumātua, who have supported me over the years and especially my wife, Kimberly.

"I would also like to thank all of those young people over the years who have not only been involved in our various projects, but have come back as adults, given their time to be teachers for the next generation."