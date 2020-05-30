Three earthquakes rattle central North Island

Three earthquakes have rattled parts of the North Island on Saturday night.

The strongest hit at 10.56pm and was recorded as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake according to the GeoNet website.

It was centred 30km north-west of Levin at a depth of 36km the website said.

There were more than 11,000 reports of the quake from people who felt it right around the country from Northland to almost the bottom of the South Island.

Most rated its strength as light or weak.

The first struck at 7.27pm, it was centred 30km north-west of Levin at a depth of 34km and was recorded as a magnitude of 3.5.

There were 88 reports from people who felt the quake mainly centred around the central North Island area.

Meanwhile the second, which struck at 8.44pm, was centred 20km north-east of Mokau, north Taranaki, at a depth of 20km.

GeoNet received 1121 reports of the quake which was felt as far away as Auckland.