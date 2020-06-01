Homicide investigation after man dies in Eastern BOP

Waihau Bay is a remote settlement between Opotiki and East Cape.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a property on the East Cape overnight.

Police were called to the property in the small settlement of Waihau Bay, north of Opotiki, at 1.30am on Monday.

A man in his 50s was found dead.

The call was coded a firearms incident but police have not confirmed how the man died.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident and will be charged in relation to the death.

A scene examination will be undertaken at the property on Monday.