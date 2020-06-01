Charter flights considered to bring international students back to Wellington

Victoria University is hoping to charter flights to bring international students back to the capital.

Thousands of international students could be flown to Wellington on charter flights and quarantined in the city as part of a plan to bring them back to the capital.

Between tuition, accommodation, student tourism and family visits, international students poured $450 million into Wellington's economy in the 2017/2018 year, supporting 4290 jobs.

Their absence during the Covid-19 pandemic has created a sizeable hole in education budgets.

Charter flights are under consideration as an option to streamline their return, with Victoria University vice-chancellor Grant Guilford saying the flights would allow students to quarantine in Wellington, rather than Auckland or Christchurch.

He hoped to see the students back for trimester 2, which kicks off in July, but said they would need to know in the next few weeks if it was possible to make it happen.

NEW ZEALAND PARLIAMENT Victoria University vice-chancellor Grant Guilford speaks at the May 5 Epidemic Response Committee meeting.

READ MORE:

* Victoria University of Wellington's vice-chancellor Grant Guilford and senior leadership team take pay cuts

* Coronavirus: Ministry's pandemic response 'a shambles', Auckland Grammar headmaster says

* Redundancies, 4-day working week and paycuts all on the table as Victoria battles $40 million deficit

* Coronavirus: Victoria University staffer tests positive, students told



"The university, alongside other educational institutions, is working with all the appropriate health and immigration authorities to define the quarantine process required to safely bring students into Wellington."

Guilford said they were ready to go whenever the Government announced regulations around the arrivals of international students, and procedures would include meeting students at the airport, and transferring them to the quarantine site.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Grant Guilford said charter flights would allow students to quarantine in Wellington, rather than Auckland or Christchurch.

WellingtonNZ general manager David Perks said the Government turned off the valve to the international student pipeline when it implemented border control measures to help the fight against Covid-19.

"The economic importance of international students is apparent, but they also bring important diversity to our learning environments by enriching the social and cultural life both within educational institutes and Wellington in general.”

He said ideally students would have returned "yesterday", but he understood the need for it to be done safely, so as not to send New Zealand backwards in the fight against Covid-19.

WellingtonNZ is working with educational institutions and accommodation providers to help quarantine students.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Education said New Zealand's success in its "go hard and go early" approach to Covid-19 meant it was in a good position to bring international students back, however they needed to see detailed quarantine plans from institutions.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images In 2017/2018 international students poured $450 million into Wellington's economy, from tuition, accomodation, tourism, and family visitors.

Mark Oldershaw, chief executive of polytechnics Whitireia and WelTec, said the return of international student was vital to the diversity and culture of the two institutions, as well as being crucial to the sustainability of the sector.

“New Zealand is one of the top picks for international students when choosing where to study," he said. "And increasingly so is Wellington.

"We want to continue to build on the strong foundation we have, further strengthen our international connections while, of course, ensuring we manage the health risks for New Zealanders.”

Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson said the airport had been working with the Government, border agencies, airlines and other airports to facilitate international arrivals.

“Currently international arrivals are subject to public health requirements and quarantine processes to ensure any Covid-19 risks are well managed.”