The crash occurred on The 309 Rd, between Manaia Rd and Castle Rock Rd, on Sunday morning.

A man has died after a crash in Coromandel on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on The 309 Road at Preece Point on Sunday morning about 6.40am.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died in hospital on Monday.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.