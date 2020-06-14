Kiwi man to finish run across US three years after hit-and-run crash halted it

Nick Ashill was badly hurt and left for dead in a ditch after a hit-and-run while doing an ultramarathon for charity. But he's determined to finish the 5000km run.

A Kiwi man who was left for dead after being struck by a ute while running across America is determined to finish the ultramarathon, despite the coronavirus pandemic foiling a planned second attempt.

Nick Ashill was 3949km into his 5000km cross-country journey from Los Angeles to New York when he saw the dark-coloured pick-up truck hurtling towards him on US Highway 40, just outside the city of Columbus, in Ohio, on August 2, 2017.

The vehicle did not stop and Ashill was knocked into a ditch. His pelvis was smashed and his right leg was badly broken on impact.

Fortunately, the father-of-four was on a hands-free Skype call to his wife Sarah, who was 9424km away on holiday in Cyprus, at the time. Sarah Ashill, a nurse, and the couple's eldest daughter frantically coordinated a rescue mission with US emergency services.

When state troopers found Ashill he was bleeding profusely and his injuries were assessed as being life threatening.

He was rushed to hospital in a helicopter and transferred straight into surgery.

Doctors told Ashill, who is originally from Wellington but has lived in the United Arab Emirates for the past decade, he would likely struggle to walk again, let alone run.

Months of rehabilitation and several more surgeries followed before he proved them wrong.

Nick Ashill/Supplied Nick Ashill in hospital after the 2017 hit-and-run.

At the start of 2020, Ashill was running 25km to 30km per day.

"It’s a pretty amazing feeling being able to not just walk again, but being told that I probably wouldn’t run but being able to turn that around. It’s pretty magical," he said of his progress.

"I remember the first time I attempted to run I fell over after 2m and that really took a big dent to my confidence. But since then it’s been good."

Ashill had organised to return to the US at the end of May to complete the remaining 922km to his intended finish line in Central Park.

Nick Ashill/Supplied Nick Ashill is back on his feet after being badly hurt in a hit-and-run on a US highway.

But, then, in February, the number of cases of Covid-19 in the US began steadily rising and Ashill's doctors advised him to postpone the run.

He now plans to continue from where he left off, in May 2021.

Ashill, who is currently in quarantine at an Auckland hotel after returning from the UAE, said returning to the spot where he was hit would no doubt be an emotional experience.

The driver who hit him has never been found and the case has been closed, despite police locating pieces of the vehicle's wing mirror.

Nick Ashill/Supplied An x-ray of Nick Ashill's leg, after the hit and run.

After the hit-and-run, Ashill had frequent flashbacks and was eventually diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"It was like on a tape that was constantly replaying the moment of impact and trying to change my reality. I didn’t realise what was going on for me, but they were symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder," he said.

"I totally dismissed and ignored [it] at the very beginning and thought 'no it’s not relevant, it’s not applicable to me'. I was very, very wrong about that. I’ve had to seek professional guidance to actually work through that."

Nick Ashill/Supplied Nick Ashill during his recovery.

During the past three years, he has become close friends with medical professionals who treated and cared for him.

Three of the doctors who helped save his life will run the first 10km with him through the Ohio countryside.

Ashill told Stuff he was now stronger mentally than he was before the crash.

His goal for starting the ultra marathon had been to raise money and awareness for the incurable lung disease pulmonary fibrosis, which killed his mother in 2015, and knowing hundreds of thousands of people were still suffering from the condition spurred him on.

"It’s really brought to the forefront the stubborn streak in me. I’ve always been brought up if you start something and you really believe in it and you have a passion for it then it’s really, really important to see that task through to its final conclusion."