Level one brings smiles, but challenges remain

Auction House and Toasted bagel shop owner Judy McNeilly says she's happy to be able to see her customers again.

Alert Level One has finally arrived and it means dancing in the bars can return, the manager of a central Invercargill pub says.

Waxy O Shea's manager Kelly Burgess said level one meant it could get live music back and the patrons could hit the dance floors.

''That's the exciting part of all this, people can let their hair down and have a bit of fun.''

Under alert level 2 bar patrons had to be seated.

With the country moving to level 1 on Tuesday, the limits introduced to combat Covid-19 have been lifted, though contact tracing measures remained and overseas travel was still restricted.

Invercargill Licensing Trust general manager Chris Ramsay said he was also excited by the move to level one.

''We can basically go back to trading almost as we were pre-lockdown.''

''To not have the restrictions around seating and single server means we might be able to fill our restaurants and bars and actually start turning a profit,'' Ramsay said.

However, until the number of flights to Invercargill returned to pre-lockdown levels, the trust would struggle to get back to its previous trading levels, he said.

Southland Chamber of Commerce president Neil McAra said all businesses had been affected in some way by Covid-19.

Despite getting back to some normality under level 1, they would continue to feel the effects for some time.

The ability to trade would be significantly easier for the hospitality, food and retail sectors under alert level one, but it didn't take away the challenge of less customers given no international visitors.

It had been a challenging 10 weeks, with Southland having redundancies in the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors, but the region's strong agriculture sector would hold up in the medium term, McAra said.

He believed Southland would end up well under the predicted 10 per cent unemployment nationally.

The lockdown had forced businesses to look at the way they operated, including their use of technology and working remotely, he said.

Judy McNeilly, owner of the Auction House Cafe and the Toasted bagel shop, said they had been busy on Tuesday morning, with CBD foot traffic bringing in more customers on the first day of alert level one.

Level one was less labour-intensive than level two but people shouldn't ignore hygiene guidelines, she said.

“Some good habits were formed, so it would be great to keep them going."

Unichem Mills Pharmacy dispensary manager Nathan Lyall also noticed more people in Invercargill's CBD on Tuesday.

The pharmacy had been open throughout the crisis, but had been reconfigured to allow for social distancing.

Beauty and Beyond manager Kellie Beker said it was like Christmas at the salon on Tuesday.

"The phones have not stopped.”