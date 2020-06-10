A 'phenomenal amount of burns surgery' after Whakaari/White Island eruption

In the wake of the Whakaari eruption, an operating theatre at Middlemore Hospital was running 24 hours a day for an entire week as the national burns unit dealt with "phenomenal numbers" of patients.

Emergency department clinical director Vanessa Thornton spoke to Stuff about the events of six months ago that saw the team dealing with an unprecedented number of patients, all with complex and significant injuries.

Thornton said she had been in a St John board meeting that afternoon and "didn't even realise people were on the island" initially.

1 NEWS/TVNZ Matt and Lauren Urey were on their honeymoon aboard the Ovation of the Seas and decided to visit White Island for a day tour on the day it erupted.

That changed when the phone rang around 4.15pm, almost two hours after the eruption that claimed 21 lives and left another 26 with severe injuries.

"We started to realise there's going to be some patients," she said.

Thornton said they had no initial idea how many patients they could expect when setting up their response team. By 5pm they knew one person was on the way.

By 7pm they had four patients, luckily arriving "relatively spaced out" rather than all at once.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Whakaari eruption left 21 dead and 26 patients battling serious injury.

Thornton said they all required complex care due to the nature of the injuries.

"It's very rare to see volcanic burns. Volcanos have different components in them, a lot of the conversations were about ash."

Thornton said the volcanic injuries included an acid that keeps burning, so patients had to have skin removed and replaced with cadaver skin or covered with plastic wrap.

"We needed more skin," she said of those initial hours and days when the patient number peaked at 12, others having been sent to regional burns centres.

"We would never have 12 burns patients of this nature at once, phenomenal numbers."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Whakatane township has been hit hard with tourism drying up since Whakaari/White Island erupted. Now Covid-19 has hit the town even harder.

She said they were assisted by surgeons from Australia and Canada, as well as overseas nursing staff as there was "a lot of operating".

She said in their initial phase four theatres were running 24 hours a day.

"For a long time, at least three weeks, a phenomenal amount of burns surgery."

She said the longest stay for any patient was three-and-a-half months.

"They have ongoing rehabilitation of some nature - it's a long road for people with significant burns."

Thornton also praised the work of staff she described as "amazing".

"Everyone was working really hard, our team just got down to work."