Large fire at Christchurch furniture shop contained

Firefighters have contained a large fire at a furniture shop in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said emergency services were called to the fire on Watts Rd, Sockburn, at 12.25pm on Wednesday. The fire was contained to the second storey of the two-storey building just before 2pm.

A & A furniture owner Richard Thompson said the fire ripped through the polish shop at his business leaving it completely damaged.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Flames were visible from the roof of a furniture shop on Watts Rd in Christchurch.

"We blew a fuse to an extractor on one of the spray booths - we spray furniture - and we went to go check the fuses and we heard a big bang and then my staff started yelling that there's a fire and so we evacuated," he said.

David Rowley/Supplied The large fire can be seen from the hills.

"I was freaking out, this is the end of the world for a business."

Thompson said he and a colleague were the only people in the building at the time.

No-one was injured in the blaze, the Fenz spokesman said.

He said initial reports suggested the fire was in the roof of the building.

Five crews from Spreydon, Harewood and central Christchurch helped contain the blaze.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Firefighters battled the fire at A&A furniture shop in Sockburn.

Large plumes of smoke were visible from the Port Hills.

Baldwin Manufacturing is situated directly behind A & A Furniture. Plant manager Craig Moore said the fire had not spread their shop but all staff had been sent home for the day as a safety precaution.

Supplied A fire in a building in Watts Rd, Sockburn.

“It was pretty well alight … it looks like it has pretty much been isolated just to that building in the front and it seems the fire service got it under control pretty quick.”

Luke Andrew, who works at Redpaths Ltd on Watts Rd, said he saw flames and “a great deal” of black smoke billowing out from the top of the building.

“There’s a lot going on here … there’s quite a lot of smoke just two doors down from us and we all had to move our cars from down the back.”

Anna Beach/SUPPLIED The Sockburn fire viewed from the Port Hills.

Fire crews were battling the blaze and linesmen had cut power to the street.

The road was also becoming "quite congested," he said.

The road had been cordoned off at Main South and Blenheim roads, the Fenz spokesman said.

It was still closed at 2pm.