'Rogue artist' who put sculpture on Shag Rock in darkness says sorry

Katarina Te Maiharoa stands in front of Rapanui, Shag Rock where a ''rogue art sculpture'' was installed on top.

The person who installed a large metal sculpture on Christchurch’s sacred Shag Rock has come forward to apologise.

Refusing to reveal his name, and adopting the name given by the city council – ‘’rogue artist’’ – he contacted Stuff to apologise for his ''ill-informed actions''.

Mana whenua Katarina Te Maihāroa complained to the council after she saw the large metal sculpture in the shape of a paper plane protruding from the sacred Sumner beach rock Rapanui – also known as Shag Rock to Cantabrians – just before the country went into lockdown.

The council has since removed it.

The mystery artist said he was ‘’saddened’’ to learn the site was considered defaced by his artwork.

The sculpture was installed ‘’under the cover of darkness’’ to commemorate the Christchurch earthquake anniversary, symbolising the city’s ability to unite and overcome difficult times. It was named "Crash but we do not burn – February 22, 2011".

‘’My intentions were never to disrespect the cultural ground of Rapanui and I’m sorry that my actions have damaged such a hapu site," the artist said.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Katarina Te Maihāroa stands in front of Rapanui, Shag Rock, while the sculpture was in place. She is happy it is "free of man-made influence" again.

‘’Shag Rock has always been a precious symbol and place of significance for myself, and in erecting the sculpture I failed to acknowledge or understand that this would alter the cultural and geographical significance for others.’’

He chose the rock due to its huge change in form following the earthquakes ‘’and its unshakable beauty despite the changes in the world around it’’.

‘’The paper plane and plaque represent that although sometimes we do fall over, when we do face adversity, tragedy and destruction we crash, but we do not burn.’’

He also wanted the sculpture – which took two years to make – to be a point of discussion and conversation.

‘’We have all been through this monumental time together and it was tough.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The paper plane sculpture and plaque represented that although sometimes we crash, we do not burn, the artist said.

‘’Through conversation, we can have the courage, strength and space to speak up and comfort each other in times of both personal and collective darkness.

‘’I do apologise, however, my intentions were never to upset.’’

Te Maihāroa said it was great to see the artist acknowledging the cultural significance of what was done.

‘’Their intention was a good and positive one and it will be nice if they include the cultural significance in the next art piece.’’

She was ‘’very happy that it’s now free of man-made influence again’’.

Council regional parks manager Kay Holder said the sculpture was cut off and lowered by rope, then carried by three staff members.

No damage was done to the rock.

The artwork was being stored in a council yard, and there were no further plans for the use of it.

The artist said he would ideally like to see the piece auctioned off and used for some kind of earthquake or mental health relief fund.