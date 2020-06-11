Four boats rescued after becoming lost in fog off Thames coast

The Thames coastguard searched for hours yesterday for four fishing vessels stuck in fog (file photo.)

A search for one boat lost off the Thames coast in fog ended with three others needing to be rescued.

The Thames coastguard was called around 1.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a fishing vessel lost in thick fog, skipper Stephen Russek said.

The man had gone out fishing by himself and without proper communication tools.

However, he was able to radio his wife to tell her he was lost, so she contacted police and Russek set off.

In that time the fog slightly lifted unveiling another boat close by, which the lost man approached.

That second boat was on its way to a third boat, which had run out of fuel, but had got lost trying to find the boat due to the fog.

While together the first two boats got into trouble and hit some rocks, with one damaging his propeller, Russek said.

When Russek found these two boats they were actually only 100 metres away from the mangroves and flats in Thames.

The boats were towed back to shore and Russek then set-off to find the third boat which had run out of fuel.

This boat also had no GPS or VHS radio and had a cell phone with a flat battery.

They headed back out and by that point it was low tide and foggy, Russek said.

Searching with a radar system they found the missing boat heading towards Orere Point, closer to Auckland than Thames.

"We found him very cold and in a sorry state really."

As they were towing him back to the sailing club he had come from they found a fourth boat lost in the mist.

"They were saying, 'help, help, help'.

"They had come from Kawakawa Bay around Orere Point in Auckland, and they wanted to go home as well."

This boat also had a flat phone and no VHS radio.

Russek said they let them charge their phone to call a family member and get them to bring their boat trailer from Kawakawa Bay to Thames.

They then followed the coastguard back to Thames.

"If we had pointed them the right way they would have got lost in the fog again."

It wasn't very often the fog hung around all day but Russek encouraged people not to go out in fog, especially if they did not have a GPS system.

The coastguard eventually made it back to base at 8pm, 6.5 hours after initially setting off.

Russek said it was a reminder for boaties to always carry a radio and cellphone, make sure they had twice as much fuel as they needed and let people know where they were going.