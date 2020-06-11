Navy reassures public on exercise which includes 'blank ammo' and 'protesters'

One-thousand cadets converge on Waiouru Military Camp for a taste of the defence way of life.

The Navy has moved to reassure the public over an upcoming exercise that includes simulated protests, after its timing was criticised by some.

The "routine exercise" set to take place at Auckland's Kauri Point over four days from June 12, which includes the use of pyrotechnics, blank ammunition firing and drones, is about ensuring the safety and security of a ship.

It said in a community alert on Facebook the exercise would include how to deal with protests, either by individuals or groups, which had been long planned.

"The planning pre-dates and is entirely unconnected with anything happening around the world."

"All Royal New Zealand Navy ships conduct training to maintain readiness."

It said "other activities" would include the use of pyrotechnics, blank ammunition firing and drones.

It had re-shared its original post which mentioned actors simulating a crowd of protesters as there was "confusion about the purpose of the exercise".

On Twitter, users questioned the timing of the exercise given a wave of Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in the US after a police officer kneeled on his neck.

"Great timing guys. We all feel really comfortable about this. Will you simulate neck-kneeling as well?" user Doug said.

Another user said: "Well, well, well. Look at the timing on these boys."

"I don't want to jump to conclusions but given what's going on in the US right now a training exercise like this is concerning," user Byron C Clark said.

Auckland Peace Action denounced the exercise set to take place near the Harbour Bridge.

In a statement, the group claimed the Navy's rationale of having "force protection measures" over a ship's safety and security was an unrealistic scenario.

"It is implausible that a group of people holding banners and calling for values would pose any threat. It is the violence that the Navy is performing, which threatens New Zealand’s peace."

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) spokesman said Auckland Peace Action had misunderstood the exercise.

A spokesman reiterated the exercise was routine, long planned and "entirely unconnected" with protest events taking place around the world.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Crew on the HMNZS Otago will be trained for docking in a country where unrest is occurring as part of the June exercise (file photo).

He said the exercise was part of routine HMNZS Otago preparation for operational activities.

"The scenario is set in a fictitious location i.e. not New Zealand."

He said an aspect of the exercise involved Navy personnel playing the part of those with a hostile intent towards the ship and her crew.

Exercises such as the Kauri Point one were intended to allow the ship and her crew to maintain readiness for a number of situations they may encounter, as required by the Government – how to ensure the safety of the ship and crew in the face of attempts to board it is one of these situations.

"This particular exercise would prepare the ship and crew for docking in a country where unrest is occurring, and where the vessel may be evacuating civilians, refuelling and resupplying, or taking part in security operations."

The exercise will take place during the daytime from June 12 to 15 and the community may hear loud noises.