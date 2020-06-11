Man, 70, missing from Auckland's New Lynn found

Both the police and Matasavii Levao's family had concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

A 70-year-old man who went missing from Auckland's New Lynn on Wednesday morning has been found.

Police said Matasavii Levao had been located safe and well by one of its officers in Auckland City.

"His family have been notified and police want to thank everyone who contacted us with information."

Police earlier appealed to the public to help find Levao who left his home about 7am Wednesday for a walk, but did not return.

Levao is known to go on regular walks to the Waikumete Cemetery in Glend Eden to visit the graves of his loved ones.

Police and his family held concerns for his safety and wellbeing.