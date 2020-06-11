Concerns for safety of woman, 36, missing from Auckland's Bucklands Beach

Concerns are held for the safety of missing Bucklands Beach woman Samara Jade Carr, 36.

There are concerns for the safety of a 36-year-old woman missing from the Auckland suburb of Bucklands Beach since Wednesday afternoon.

Police are appealing for sightings of Samara Jade Carr who was last seen leaving her home about 4.30pm.

A police spokesman said it was conducting inquiries to locate her, including an aerial search by the police Eagle helicopter.

Police and Carr's family hold concerns for her safety and the spokesman said it was important she was located.

Carr is described as of medium build with brown straight hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey quilted zip up jacket and a black dress underneath.

"Police need to locate Samara and we urge anyone who saw someone matching her description or has information on her whereabouts to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can call Counties Manukau Police on 09 250 2924 or alternatively can message the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page.