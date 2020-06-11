Former Kiwi vineyard owner Glenn Schaeffer loses appeal, ordered to pay Las Vegas execs $3.3m

Glenn Schaeffer has lost his appeal and been ordered to repay two Las Vegas casino executives who invested millions in his failed Mahana winery business. File photo.

Former Nelson winery owner Glenn Schaeffer​ who misled investors and was ordered to pay two Las Vegas casino executives $3.3 million has lost his appeal.

Schaeffer, a former casino developer, was sued by friends and entertainment executives James Murren, the chief executive of MGM Resorts International​​ and Daniel Lee​, who invested in his Mahana Estates business.

The drawn-out legal dispute began in 2015, during which Schaeffer alleged Lee told him he would "bury me in the desert like in the old days", destroy his children's lives and kill his three dogs.

After the case was heard at the High Court in Nelson during late 2018, Schaeffer was ordered to pay Murren US$1.6m (NZ$2.3m) and Lee US$700,000 (NZ$1m), plus interest.

He appealed that decision on the grounds that New Zealand law had been applied, arguing the Court was required to apply Nevada law.

The appeal was dismissed on Wednesday in a judgement given by Justice Denis Clifford​ who ordered he pay the outstanding amounts owing to Murren and Lee.

Bayleys/Supplied The winery and 21-hectare vineyard at Mahana were sold to Kiwisaver provider Booster to become part of the Booster Wine Group. File photo.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the earlier High Court judgement.

In December 2018, Justice David Collins​ found Schaeffer made negligent misstatements to the pair about their investments for which he was liable under the Fair Trading Act and the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Justice Collins dismissed the claims in deceit and for fraudulent misrepresentation and applied New Zealand law, other than the claim under the Nevada legislation.

"As regards aspects of that claim, the Judge applied Nevada law as put before him by Messrs Murren and Lee's expert witness, Judge Pro, a retired Federal Court Judge from Nevada."

During the High Court case, both men said Schaeffer discussed a partnership with them to own a vineyard and winery in 2001 and then asked for capital contributions from Murren, Lee and others in 2002.

Alden Williams/Stuff Glenn Schaeffer in his former residence, the Mahana villa which is currently on the market for $3.49 million. File photo.

It was stated or implied that they would be part-owners under a Nevada limited partnership of the vineyard, which was originally called Woollaston Estates and later changed its name to Mahana.

The terms of the agreements between the three were first recorded in Nevada limited partnership agreements in 2002 and 2006, but the first of those was never registered as is required under Nevada law.

The business failed and both Murren and Lee subsequently lost their investment.

It transpired that Schaeffer never transferred his 80 per cent interest in the business to the limited partnership and he dealt with the assets as if they were his own.

The vineyard was placed into receivership in September 2018 and its assets were put up for sale.

At its peak, the vineyard was spread over several sites and comprised more than 100 hectares of land in and around Moutere and Hope.

Bayleys/Supplied The former Mahana winery is now called Gravity and produces pinot noir from four of New Zealand's best wine-growing regions. File photo.

Kiwisaver provider Booster bought Mahana Estates' major assets; the four-level gravity fed winery, cellar door, tasting room, restaurant and function centre from the receivers, as well as its 21-hectare vineyard.

Nelson winemakers Seifried Estate bought the nine-hectare certified organic sauvignon blanc vineyard in Hope.

Schaeffer first came to New Zealand in 1995 and announced he had "sold everything" in the United States and moved permanently to Mahana, near Nelson in 2013.

A 7-bedroom lodge on the Mahana property, which was once his private residence, is still on the market with an asking price of $3.49m.

The former casino magnate made headlines in 2009 when the US company he co-founded and headed - Fontainebleau Resorts - filed for bankruptcy.

Schaeffer has donated substantial sums to the arts in New Zealand, including the International Institute of Modern Letters and the Suter Gallery.

It is understood he has since returned to reside in the United States.